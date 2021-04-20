Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

