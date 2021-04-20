Renault’s (RNLSY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 74,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,864. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Renault has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

