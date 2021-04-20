renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. renBTC has a total market cap of $700.53 million and $21.60 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $55,658.07 or 1.00361598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00089425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00637025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,586 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars.

