Rentberry Price Tops $0.0015 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $456,763.68 and approximately $1,561.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00067564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.95 or 0.00646040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

