Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Republic Bancorp worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

