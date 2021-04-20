Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.