Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,884,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $76,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.