Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 314,889 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,889 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $30,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

