Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 58,382 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Medical Properties Trust worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

