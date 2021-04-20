Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 560.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $24,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 446,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

