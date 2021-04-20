Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of Darling Ingredients worth $26,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 367.9% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $258,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

