Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,195 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.51 and its 200 day moving average is $185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.