Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,756 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Toro were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Toro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Toro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

TTC opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

