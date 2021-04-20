Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 40,847 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,847 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 225,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,766 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

NYSE USB opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

