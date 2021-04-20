Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,127 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

