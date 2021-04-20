REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.57.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.