Reviewing Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 15.44% 7.31% 0.62% Bay Banks of Virginia -8.22% 5.33% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Bay Banks of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 2.97 $58.32 million $2.03 13.41 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million $0.54 17.59

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bay Banks of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management and electronic banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 31 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

