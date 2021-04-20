Reviewing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of GWG shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.4% of GWG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GWG has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and GWG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% GWG 5.23% -45.36% -4.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and GWG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A GWG $92.28 million 2.42 $108.11 million N/A N/A

GWG has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Emergent Capital and GWG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A GWG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GWG beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies. It also operates a financial services product distribution platform; and develops and commercializes epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

