Reviewing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.93 $4.30 million $0.01 2,000.00 Maverix Metals $33.24 million 25.68 -$7.67 million $0.06 100.83

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 13,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Maverix Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84%

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Sibanye Stillwater on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

