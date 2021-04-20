Reviewing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxcyte and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.88%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.28%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.23% -28.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and Adverum Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$50.27 million N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 3,505.01 -$64.49 million ($1.01) -8.87

Vaxcyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

