Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of RIOT opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.