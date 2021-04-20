Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 493,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

RVSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

