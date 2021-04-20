Riverview Trust Co Sells 370 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 237,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

