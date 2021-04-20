Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $409.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.94 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

