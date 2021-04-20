Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Root traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 22996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROOT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

