Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 280 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

