Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,862 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

