Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,862 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 789,390 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 365,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

