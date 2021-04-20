Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 447 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

