Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 867 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

