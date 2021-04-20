Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $504,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 37.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

