Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $852,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $328.26 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.92. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

