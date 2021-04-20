Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

