Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cohu were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $8,482,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

