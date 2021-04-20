Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,484,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,430,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,697,166 shares of company stock worth $829,915,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

