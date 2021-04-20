Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,452,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $102,502,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,228,706 shares of company stock worth $111,494,796 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PLTR stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.