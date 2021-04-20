Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 45 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $329.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

