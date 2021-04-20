Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROGFF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

