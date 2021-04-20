Royal Bank of Canada Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$31.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.64.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$13.20 and a 52-week high of C$28.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.74%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

