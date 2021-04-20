Royal Bank of Canada Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $190.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.17.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $177.72 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

