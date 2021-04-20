Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8576 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of RY stock opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $95.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

