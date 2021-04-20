Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark upgraded Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.89. 115,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.72. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.39 and a 1 year high of C$35.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,345.80.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

