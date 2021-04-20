Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades WH Smith (LON:SMWH) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,881.50 ($24.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,872.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 787.50 ($10.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

