Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $89,194,180 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $369.60 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.58 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.