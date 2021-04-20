Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

RHI opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.