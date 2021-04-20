Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 12,187 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

