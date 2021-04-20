Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,842 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

