Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,950 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,229,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

