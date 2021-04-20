Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

