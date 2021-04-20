Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $29.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.